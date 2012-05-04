Lookout Mountain property taxes could increase by 17%

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA (Times Free Press) -- City property taxes could increase by 17 percent for 20 years to fund a new town hall, police station and fire station to replace the aging City Hall.

Other than that figure, not much definite came out of a Thursday night City Council meeting that drew about 80 residents. They came for an update on the city's efforts to develop a new town center.

"This can blow up tomorrow," Mayor Bill Glascock said, referring to a large rendering by architect Michael McGowan that showed a new, 2,750-square-foot town hall, a new, 2,500-square-foot police station and the four-bay public works building behind City Hall repurposed as a fire station.

"We want to build something extremely attractive that looks like Rock City, as iconic as Rock City," Glascock said.

