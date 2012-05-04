Lookout Mountain property taxes could increase by 17% - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lookout Mountain property taxes could increase by 17%

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA (Times Free Press) -- City property taxes could increase by 17 percent for 20 years to fund a new town hall, police station and fire station to replace the aging City Hall.

Other than that figure, not much definite came out of a Thursday night City Council meeting that drew about 80 residents. They came for an update on the city's efforts to develop a new town center.

"This can blow up tomorrow," Mayor Bill Glascock said, referring to a large rendering by architect Michael McGowan that showed a new, 2,750-square-foot town hall, a new, 2,500-square-foot police station and the four-bay public works building behind City Hall repurposed as a fire station.

"We want to build something extremely attractive that looks like Rock City, as iconic as Rock City," Glascock said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

