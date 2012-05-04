Luther Masingill to be inducted into Radio Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The newly formed Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame's first inductions include names that are nationally recognized along with announcers who are longtime local voices.

The class being inducted Saturday in Murfreesboro includes Wink Martindale, whose radio career began in his native Jackson and went on to TV game shows.

Sportscasters Larry Munson, John Ward and Lindsey Nelson; engineers Jack DeWitt and Bill Barry; country radio personalities Ralph Emery and Gerry House; Grand Ole Opry stalwart Grant Turner; and rock radio personality Scott Shannon are also in the inaugural class.

So is Luther Masingill, known to generations of Chattanooga listeners as simply "Luther."

Late-night rhythm and blues personalities William T. "Hoss" Allen and John "John R." Richbourg round out the list.

