Luther Masingill to be inducted into Radio Hall of Fame - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Luther Masingill to be inducted into Radio Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The newly formed Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame's first inductions include names that are nationally recognized along with announcers who are longtime local voices.

The class being inducted Saturday in Murfreesboro includes Wink Martindale, whose radio career began in his native Jackson and went on to TV game shows.

Sportscasters Larry Munson, John Ward and Lindsey Nelson; engineers Jack DeWitt and Bill Barry; country radio personalities Ralph Emery and Gerry House; Grand Ole Opry stalwart Grant Turner; and rock radio personality Scott Shannon are also in the inaugural class.

So is Luther Masingill, known to generations of Chattanooga listeners as simply "Luther."

Late-night rhythm and blues personalities William T. "Hoss" Allen and John "John R." Richbourg round out the list.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.