Judge: Georgia discriminating against deaf, disabled

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal judge has found that Georgia is discriminating against people who are deaf and developmentally disabled by denying them access to services.

U.S. District Judge Richard Story said in a recent ruling that the state has failed to provide appropriate group home care to such individuals. The judge also found that Georgia doesn't have enough mental health care practitioners proficient in American Sign Language.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/JWbY7E) that the case involves a Gwinnett County woman and a Harris County man. The judge's order said the two sides have been unable to find therapeutic group homes with properly trained staff to care for them.

Tom Wilson, a spokesman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, said the state is taking steps to improve care.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

