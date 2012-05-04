TVA revenue down on warm winter, higher expenses - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority wants to trim costs as it faces a drop in electricity sales.

TVA officials announced Friday that the power supplier brought in nearly 11% less revenue during the first half of its financial year than last year. It cited an unusually warm winter, which reduces power sales.

Expenses have also increased, including a decision to allow up to $2 billion in extra spending to finish building the Watts Bar Unit 2 nuclear reactor.

Chief Financial Officer John Thomas said the TVA will trim expenses by spending less on building projects and cutting fewer than 1,000 positions. He did not offer more details on the staffing cuts.

TVA provides electricity to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

