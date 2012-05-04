PHOTOS: Police capture monkey on 26th Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Police capture monkey on 26th Street

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police had to chase an unusual suspect Friday afternoon.

CPD officers and McKamey Animal Shelter agents had to chase down and capture a loose monkey.

The monkey was captured outside of a home on 26th Street.

Witnesses tell Channel 3 they had seen the animal in the neighborhood Thursday night and called the police when it popped up again Friday.

Officials were able to coax the monkey into a cage around 12:30 p.m.

"Incredible," one witness told WRCB. "I've lived here nine years and have never seen anything like this!"

Karen Walsh at the McKamey Animal Shelter said the animal is a Brazilian Marmoset, which are legal to own in Tennessee without a license.

The owner was contacted and is on their way to pick up the monkey.

