The Scene: Cinco de Mayo, soccer and more

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – It's Cinco de Mayo weekend.  Here's a look at the top picks in the Scenic City.

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Support La Paz with a fundraiser, Sangria on the Southside. The event is Friday night at the Mill on Gulf Street, from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and festive attire is welcome.
http://sangriaonthesouthside.org

El Conductor and the Chattahooligans invite you to join them on Saturday, May 5, at Finley Stadium when Chattanooga Football Club fights Knoxville Force at 7:00 p.m. Just $5.
www.chattanoogafc.com

Join Chattanooga's Kids on the Block for their do the Derby annual fundraiser event at AT&T Field this Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. For more information visit www.kidsontheblock.net.

Are you an 80's BABY? Check out the Breakfast club at Rhythm and Brews on Market Street beginning at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night!
www.rhythm-brews.com

For all you wrestling fans, this Sunday at 5:00 p.m. WWE presents the RAW World Tour at the McKenzie Arena.
http://www.utc.edu/Administration/McKenzieArena

Here is your On The Scene look ahead, on Saturday May 19th get ready for the 25th annual A Night to Remember, featuring the Isley Brothers, Morris Day and the Time and  Mint Condition at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center. To purchase tickets contact www.anighttoremember.org

