Gov. Deal vetoes six bills passed by state lawmakers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gov. Deal vetoes six bills passed by state lawmakers

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed a handful of bills passed by state lawmakers, including one that would have made it easier for families to enroll in Georgia's school voucher program for special needs students.

Deal's office says the governor also vetoed a bill that would have created a special committee to review and dissolve state agencies deemed unnecessary.

Spokesman Brian Robinson said the bill created bigger government and would have cost taxpayers too much money.

The list was released Friday to the public. Deal signed the vetoes Thursday.

Other measures that were cut include a bill that would have allowed the state schools superintendent to hire some staff members without the approval of the state Board of Education.

More vetoes are expected next week.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.