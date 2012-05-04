Gov. Deal vetoes six bills passed by state lawmakers

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed a handful of bills passed by state lawmakers, including one that would have made it easier for families to enroll in Georgia's school voucher program for special needs students.

Deal's office says the governor also vetoed a bill that would have created a special committee to review and dissolve state agencies deemed unnecessary.

Spokesman Brian Robinson said the bill created bigger government and would have cost taxpayers too much money.

The list was released Friday to the public. Deal signed the vetoes Thursday.

Other measures that were cut include a bill that would have allowed the state schools superintendent to hire some staff members without the approval of the state Board of Education.

More vetoes are expected next week.

