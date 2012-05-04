Justifiable homicides in Georgia increase after law

By GREG BLUESTEIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The number of justified homicides in Georgia has increased since 2006, the same year state lawmakers passed a version of a controversial self-defense law.

An analysis of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation data reviewed by The Associated Press shows there was an average of 7 justifiable homicides by private citizens per year before the state's so-called stand your ground law took effect.

That jumped to an annual average of 13 in the five full years since it was enacted.

Prosecutors aren't certain why the number has jumped. Analysts say better training and the 2006 law could be factors.

Georgia's law is in the spotlight after a similar statute in Florida was initially cited as the reason not to charge George Zimmerman with killing Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old.

