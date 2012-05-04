Market Street Bridge to undergo quarterly testing Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -– TDOT bridge inspectors will perform their regular quarterly testing and inspection on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga this Sunday, May 6th.



Beginning at 8:00 a.m. the bridge will be closed to traffic as crews conduct the inspection and open the drawbridge portion of the bridge. The bridge will be reopened to traffic no later than noon.



Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.



For travel information visit the TDOT SmartWay web site at www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway or call 5 1 1. You can also receive traffic alerts via TDOT's multiple Twitter feeds, including statewide traffic tweets @TN511 or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511.



Smartphone users can use the TDOT SmartWay Mobile website at http://m.tdot.tn.gov/SmartWay/ to access TDOT's SmartWay cameras, messages displayed on overhead Dynamic Message Signs, and information on construction related lane closures and incidents on interstates and state routes.