Court date is reset in Facebook solicit case

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A man charged with trying to get someone to kill a pregnant woman for $200 through a Facebook post has a new court date scheduled for next week.



Carl E. Parks Jr., self-dubbed "Carltino Moneygang Parks" on the popular social networking website, is being held in Hamilton County Jail on a $250,000 bond after the woman called police when she saw his posts.



Parks, 20, was arrested shortly after the Feb. 13 report to police on a charge of solicitation to commit murder. Scheduled for a hearing Thursday, he now faces a preliminary hearing on his charge Monday in Judge Christie Mahn Sell's courtroom.



Court records detail evidence used in the charge against Parks.



