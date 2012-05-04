W.C. Bud Helton delays 21st Century Academy zoning change bid

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Businessman W.C. Bud Helton wanted to submit a zoning change application for the old 21st Century Academy this month and then purchase the building that has been vacant since 2009.

But he ran into so many questions from Brainerd residents and elected officials at a community meeting Thursday night that he will wait for at least another month before starting the zoning change process, leaving the building vacant even longer.

In the past three years windows have been shot at and walls ripped out to remove copper. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, but it has become a community eyesore, residents said.

Brainerd Unity Group leaders ended the meeting on Thursday after talking with Helton for more than 90 minutes and agreed to schedule another meeting to discuss concerns and any restrictions they want to see with Helton's zoning change.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.