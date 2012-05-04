Skies clearing Friday, then some weekend showers

(WRCB) - We should have clearing and nice weather for the rest of your Friday with highs climbing into the mid-80s.

For the weekend, a front will slide down from the north late tonight and become stationary over the area through the weekend. This means that both Saturday and Sunday will bring isolated showers and a few thunderstorms on and off.

I would not cancel the garage sale, but have the blue tarp handy.

That will be the pattern into Monday as well. Then another, stronger front moves in bringing widespread showers and storms Tuesday followed by cooler air midweek.

Wednesday we can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s with lows in the low to mid-50s.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.