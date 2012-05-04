Update: Amber Alert canceled for missing West TN 2 year old - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update: Amber Alert canceled for missing West TN 2 year old

Ayden Fowlkes Ayden Fowlkes
Jonathan Fowlkes Jonathan Fowlkes

TIPTON CO., TN (WRCB) - The Tipton County Sheriff's Department has canceled Amber Alert that was issued early Friday morning.

The child has been located and the suspect is in custody.

Two year old Ayden Fowlkes was taken by his father Jonathan Fowlkes from his residence early Friday morning.

Ayden, a 2 year old, white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and a diaper. He may have injuries to his head that occurred during the abduction.

Jonathan assaulted other members of the family after breaking into the residence.

Jonathan is 6'0 and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was seen driving a red 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee which has been recovered.

It was believed that Jonathan was heading to Jackson, Mississippi or Jackson, Tennessee.

