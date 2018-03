EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - East Ridge Police have arrested a man suspected in a March armed robbery.

Twenty four year old Robert O'Neil was picked up Thursday morning.

The victim in the case called police to say he spotted one of the men who had robbed him at gunpoint.

Police followed O'Neil into Ridge Terrace Apartments and asked him about the incident.

They found two handguns in his car.

O'Neil will be in East Ridge court on May 15th.