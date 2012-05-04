Andrew Ellis, CMN Tennessee Champion

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A 9 year old who still bears the physical and emotional scars of the April 27th storms, will tell his story to inspire others.

Andrew Ellis, his great-grandmother, grandmother, cousin and brother hid in a bathroom as a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped their Apison home apart.

Andrew was the sole survivor.

The storm dragged Andrew 500 feet away through a field, where rescuers later found him.

He suffered head injuries, cuts, and broken bones.

Children's Hospital at Erlanger announced Thursday that Andrew has been selected as the Children's Miracle Network's Tennessee Champion.

Throughout the next year, he'll serve as an ambassador to inspire others and raise awareness for children's hospitals.

Andrew and his mom says they're glad to do something for an organization that's done so much for them.

The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Champions program picks a child from each state.

It's the second year in a row Tennessee's champion has come from Children's Hospital at Erlanger.

The children serve as ambassadors for the 17 million children treated at CMN hospitals each year.