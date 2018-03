CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts received a grant worth nearly $9,000 to help replace damaged library books.

It was given to the school by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

The school's library underwent repairs for a leaking wall over the winter break.

During that time, parents and teachers discovered water damage from heavy storms had caused mildew to spread throughout the book collection.

CSLA principal Krystal Sscarbrough says the money will go a long way in purchasing new books.