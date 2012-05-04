UPDATE: Former Hamilton Co. Sheriff Billy Long's sentence reduced

UPDATE: Former Hamilton County Sheriff Billy Long could be released from prison in two years after a change in his sentence.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 3, Federal Court Judge Harry Mattice agreed to reduce Long’s prison sentence on Wednesday from 135 months to 120 months.

Long pleaded guilty in 2008 to more than a dozen counts of extortion, money laundering and cocaine possession.

Long’s original 14-year sentence was shortened by three years in 2012. A year later, Long appealed for another reduction in sentence. His attorney, Jerry Summers, claimed federal prosecutors failed to file documents that would have reduced Long’s sentence after he gave them information on other cases. His appeal was denied.

This recent reduction in sentence means Long could be released in 2018, a year earlier than first expected.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Hamilton County Sheriff Billy Long will not see his 11-year federal prison sentence reduced.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit today released its opinion on an appeal to lower the federal prison sentence of Long.

Local attorney Jerry Summers filed the appeal claiming that federal prosecutors denied to file documents that would have reduced Long's sentence after he gave them information on other corruption cases.

But prosecutor Perry Piper told U.S. District Judge Harry S. "Sandy" Mattice that Long's help was minimal and his crimes far outweighed what he shared with investigators -- a misdemeanor state charge that included another individual's possession of marijuana and three prescription pills.

PREVIOUS STORY: Friday, a federal court judge shaved a few years off Billy Long's prison sentence.

The United States Court of Appeals found an error in his original sentencing, and now the former Hamilton County Sheriff will spend 11 years behind bars, three less than expected.

His attorney says it's not enough.

Cameras were not allowed in, as Judge Harry Mattice sentenced former Sheriff Billy Long for a second time.



"Our bottom line is we think the sentence should have been a little bit lower," Long's attorney, Jerry Summers says.



Last February, an appeals court, ruled in favor of a new sentence because of a miscalculation in Long's original sentencing.



In 2008, he pleaded guilty to extortion, money laundering and cocaine possession.



The drug charge is what led to the resentencing.



Long's attorney argues sentencing entrapment, manipulation, and outrageous government conduct.



"The amount of time he got is no where consistent with what other sheriff's have gotten, who have been guilty of conduct," Summers says. "He never touched any drugs. He never sold any drugs. It was all a government scam."



Summers says the 60-year-old has been a model prisoner, and that should count for something.



"Billy, from the very beginning, has accepted responsibility for what he did and the things he's done, resigning as sheriff, saving the tax payers the cost of ousting him," Summers says. "Everything he's done has showed someone who's very repentant."



But Judge Mattice says Long damaged the public's trust in local government, and should do his time.



Summers may appeal.



"If Billy wants me to, we will," he says.

Long is being held at a facility in Wisconsin.

He's served four years and could be released in the next seven.