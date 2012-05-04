Lookouts offense erupts in 10-5 win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRCB) -- Jake Lemmerman and Blake Smith each homered and combined for five hits to lead Chattanooga to a 10-5 win over Huntsville at Joe Davis Stadium on Thursday night.

Lemmerman added an RBI double in the eighth inning as part of a three-hit night, while Smith collected two hits and scored a pair of runs. J.T. Wise also had two hits and drove in a run as Chattanooga racked up 13 hits as a team.

The Lookouts dug themselves a 5-1 hole in the first three innings before ripping off nine unanswered runs. Chattanooga (12-16) scored four in the sixth, one in the seventh and four more in the eighth to seal the win, which is its first in the series.

Lookouts' starter Allen Webster gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings and did not factor in the decision. Red Patterson (2-0) gave up three hits but escaped unscathed in an inning and a third to spark four innings of scoreless relief from the Chattanooga bullpen.

The two teams will play game four of the five-game series Friday night at 7:43 p.m. ET.