Former Tyner star Bradley transfers to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WRCB) -- Michael Bradley has found his new home in an effort to get closer to his actual home in Chattanooga.

The former Tyner star signed and submitted his paperwork Thursday to finalize his transfer to Western Kentucky after two seasons at UConn.

The 6-foot-10 center leaves the Huskies without ever getting a chance to showcase his skills in Storrs. He redshirted as a freshman in 2010-11 and didn't play in 2011-12 after being limited by a preseason ankle injury.

The Sun Belt school was Bradley's only visit during the transfer process, but he chose the Hilltoppers over three other interested schools.

His main goal was to get closer to his home in Chattanooga, where his grandmother is battling cancer. WKU's Bowling Green campus is only about three hours from the Scenic City, and a plan is in place to allow Bradley to frequently visit.

"It is a great fit," said Rev. Carl Willis, the regional vice president for East Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes who has served as a mentor to Bradley through the years. "He's got some previous relationships with some people there that will help make the transition smooth.

"We'll be able to see a lot of him and being just an hour past Nashville, he'll be able to drive home without a problem."

Bradley is hoping to receive a hardship waiver from the NCAA based on his grandmother's condition. If granted he will be eligible immediately.

If that fails, Bradley may also be able to receive a waiver to play upon arrival at WKU based on UConn's recent Academic Progress Report troubles. The Huskies are banned from the postseason next year, and the NCAA may allow players to leave the program without sitting out the standard transfer year.

Western Kentucky finished with a mediocre 16-19 overall record last season, but rallied down the stretch to win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers then pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in tournament history in a play-in game win over Mississippi Valley State before losing to eventual national champion Kentucky in the second round.