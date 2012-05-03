Jordan's Journey: "I thought I wasn't going to live through it"

ROSSVILLE, GA. (WRCB) -- A 13-year-old Rossville boy has waited years for a life changing surgery.

Jordan Asher suffers from kidney disease, heart disease and brittle bone disease.

He's a fighter and against all odds, he's still here.

In two weeks, he'll travel to Nashville for a kidney transplant, but he needs your help!

It's been six years since Jordan Asher was diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of kidney disease.



"One morning he woke up and his face looked like he had been in a boxing match," Shannon Asher says.



"I thought I wasn't going to live through it," Jordan Asher says.



The bad news kept coming. Jordan's heart was only working at 13 percent.



"They'd come visit me in the hospital a lot," Jordan says.



A diagnosis of brittle bone disease came next, which has damaged his hips, knees and ankles.



"When you find out there is something wrong with your child and there is nothing you can do, you feel so helpless and so hopeless," Shannon says.



But hope has arrived.



After years of waiting, Jordan will undergo a kidney transplant, thanks to his dad.



"He was a six out of six match, which is very rare," Shannon says. "Usually that only happens with twins."



Insurance will cover the surgery. The Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga is helping with transportation, but supporting a family of seven during that time will be difficult.



Jordan's dad is the sole source of income.



That's why Jordan's mom Shannon is telling her son's story on Facebook and on flyers, hoping to gain support.



"That's what we're really working hard at right now, is getting enough funds to take care of our family needs for the two months he'll be out of work," Shannon says.



The family is $6,000 from their goal and Jordan is two weeks from his.



He hopes to trade daily dialysis sessions that last 10 and half hours a piece for a chance to keep up with his brothers.



"Soccer, basketball and baseball," Jordan says.

Jordan has several other surgeries ahead of him, but his heart has grown stronger.

He was named a Miracle Child of 2008 by T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital.

For more on how you can help Jordan and his family, click here.

