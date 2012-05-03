Eli Manning to speak at 2012 Best of Preps tonight

(WRCB/TFP) - New York Giants' Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning will be the featured speaker at Best of Preps tonight in Chattanooga.

The Best of Preps awards banquet honors high school athletes from 14 sports across 23 counties in our area.

Manning will speak about what it's like being a part of the Manning legacy at the Chattanooga Trade and Convention Center.

Our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press have presented the event for 13 years, to give back to players and coaches.

Tickets are $50 and include dinner and the awards ceremony.

