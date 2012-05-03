Local tow-truck manufacturer makes bid for iconic soccer team

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Bill Miller became a multi-millionaire by building his Ooltewah-based Miller Industries into the world's largest maker of tow-trucks.



Now he's trying to haul one of Scotland's iconic teams in the world's most popular sport, out of bankruptcy.



"Administrators" Duff & Phelps (the United Kingdom's rough equivalent to a U.S. Bankruptcy Court) have named Miller's offer of 11.2 million pounds ($18 million) as the 'preferred bidder' for Glasgow's Rangers.



"Mr Miller's proposal is the only unconditional bid we have received," D&F's David Whitehouse tells the BBC. "The bid is greater than any other and provides the best return to creditors."



"We've never talked to him," says Paul Rustand, marketer for the Chattanooga Football Club, the Scenic City's Minor League soccer franchise, now in its fourth season. "Had be known he were this interested in soccer, we would have bent his ear a little bit."



"I can tell you a lot more about the Rangers," Rustand says.



They've been champions of Scotland's Premier League 54 times; a record no other country's team can rival.



"It's not quite the prestige of England's Premier League," says Matthew Slater, a sports-business correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation. "But in its respective league, it would be the Red Sox, or the Yankees."



With fans equally loyal. But sometimes, even more notorious.

Slater says the rivalry with cross-city Celtic FC has roots that go beyond rowdiness.



"It's more than the cultural baggage that they (Rangers) claim," the BBC's Slater says. "It's a very staunch, pro-Unionist, loyalist stance."

The heritage also has had a certain religious undercurrent; Protestant (Rangers) v. Catholic (Celtic), though each team has, or has had, players and coaches of both respective faiths.



Fan behavior also has drawn sanctions fir both clubs.



How much of that Miller knows isn't clear. But his offer to buy Rangers has drawn skepticism.



"It splits team, and debts," Slater says.



The New Company would include the team itself, Rangers stadium Ibrox, and the merchandising rights.



The Old Company would retain the Club's massive debts, which could top $217 million. Taxes and penalties account for more than two thirds of the total. Other creditors, as a report on Britain's Channel 4 put it, are owed "anywhere from $15 into the multi-millions."



Several published reports maintain that Miller's proposal would give creditors little hope of collecting any more than about six cents for every dollar owed.



"It's come across as sort of an asset-grabbing, carpet-bagging type approach," Slater says. "The worry is that he does not understand what he is getting into."



Channel 3 has tried, and been unable to reach Miller through his corporate offices in Ooltewah.



But the BBC and other broadcast, print and digital news organizations in the UK and the US cite a news release quoting him as calling the team's travails a 'travesty' for Rangers players and fans.



"Under my stewardship, Rangers will be managed with fiscal discipline such that the club not only conforms to UEFA (Union of European Football Association's) financial fair play regulations but also such that Rangers will never have to suffer this kind of anguish again."



"From now on, Rangers will live within its means - no excuses."



Miller plans to close the deal by Mother's Day, May 13, the end of the Scottish Premier League season.



A number of issues remain unresolved.



Chattanooga's Rustand is optimistic, about what Miller Time for Rangers could mean for soccer here.



"For one, it's good to be getting attention from the world," he says. "A little bit of like minor leagues do with baseball, a connection to a great club with a great soccer tradition,could really help with that, I think."



"We'd love to see if we can put something together. We'd love to talk with him."