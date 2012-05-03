Daughter claims major lack of care at Peachtree Estates

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB)- The Georgia State Department of Community Health continues to investigate an assisted living facility in Dalton. In March the department found multiple violations at Peachtree Estates.

A group of family members with loved ones housed at Peachtree Estates is taking a stand against the parent company, Assisted Living Concepts.

We spoke with a woman who is taking matters into her own hands, to keep a better eye on her father.

"Its a roller coaster. You're infuriated, you're angry, you're sad. Your heart breaks for him," says Connie Corbin.

Corbin's 75-year-old father has lived at Peachtree Estates for more than a year now.

She was not surprised when the state found more than 20 violations at the facility, citing a lack of trained staff and cleanliness.

"The floor. You could stick to the floor when you walk across it," she says.

Her father has Parkinson's and dementia and needs extensive care, she says, he is not getting.

"He would be wet. His bed would be wet. One day I came in and they had made his bed up, wet," says Corbin.

The parent company has not responded to Channel 3's repeated requests for interviews but its website says "We are dedicated to making your life easier. Here you will find gracious living, caring help when you need it, safety and security for peace of mind."

Connie says her mother pays close to $4,000 a month and wishes they got more for their money.

"They don't groom. That's part of the service they're supposed to provide, is grooming. They don't brush his hair, they don't brush his teeth, they don't wash his face."

She installed a hidden camera in his room and started keeping detailed logs.

"We're paying for somebody to check him every two hours and make sure that he's clean and safe and dry," says Corbin.

She took pictures of his bed appearing to be soiled and put a poster on his wall, urging the staff to check him more often.

Within hours, the video shows a staff member tearing the poster down.

"What gives them the right to remove anything, even if it did offend them," says Corbin.

Now Connie waits to see the outcome of the state's investigation.

"There's nobody's up there going to care for him like we do. So you have to do what you have to do. And that's my only way of knowing he's taken care of," she says.

Corbin and the other families say they have stopped paying their monthly bill.

She also maintains not all the staff is neglectful, she just wants proper training across the board.

The attorney representing those families, Greg Kinnamon, says the Department of Community Health was back at Peachtree Estates Wednesday.

We have reached out to the department for an update on the investigation, but have not heard anything back.

The same goes for parent company Assisted Living Concepts. It has made no official comment.

We will continue to follow this investigation.