Tick season getting an early start

CHATTANOOGA., TN (WRCB) -- Doctors say the best way to avoid a tick bite is to spend less time outdoors, but the unseasonably warm weather this winter and spring in the Tennessee Valley has made it hard for people to resist. It's also brought an unwelcome early arrival of ticks.



"We've certainly seen, on average, several tick bites per week over the past few weeks which is pretty exceptional for this early in the year," says Dr. Betsy Close, a family practitioner in Chattanooga.



She says antibiotics do the trick when treating tick bites. However, she also points out prompt removal of a tick is key to preventing the situation from escalating.



"Typically if it's removed within 24 hours that greatly reduces the risk of contracting a tick-borne illness," explains Close.



Like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever which is more common in the Tennessee Valley than Lyme Disease, and in rare cases can be fatal. A typical indication of Rocky Mountain, besides a fever, is a rash which begins at the extremities and spreads to the torso.



Close also says proper removal of a tick is important. It should be done using tweezers and pulling straight up, followed by cleaning the affected area. She says ignore the old wives tales of painting it with finger nail polish or holding a lit match near it to pry it loose.



If you've been in a wooded or tall grassy area inspect yourself closely from head to toe. Symptoms of tick-borne diseases sometimes take weeks to rear their ugly heads.



"They really like to get in warm places like around your waistband, armpits, places like that," says Close.

Check your pets, too, by thoroughly inspecting their coats on a regular basis. Dogs and cats are tick magnets, but an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.



"The most important thing would be...a monthly preventative. Something like Advantix," says Jeanine Cloyd of the Humane Educational Society.



Just a dab will do "Fido" just fine.



"It's just a little liquid that you put usually on the back of their neck," explains Cloyd.



But if you also have little ones like the Wilson family of Harrison, you'll need to be even more careful after treating your pet. They have three boys, ages two weeks to three years.



"Once you treat the animal with it [Advantix] the ticks and fleas fall off. Sometimes they don't kill it right away. They'll fall off around the house," says Wilson.



The Tennessee Department of Health says the number of cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever has grown by more than 500% from a year ago: 38 confirmed cases to this point in 2012 compared to 6 this time last year. The department has reported 17 other possible cases this year.