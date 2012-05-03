Public comment sought on TDOT road projects

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- State Rep. Eric Watson, who represents part of Bradley County, is asking residents in both Bradley and Hamilton Counties to let TDOT know their thoughts and concerns about two planned road projects.



Recently, TDOT held a public meeting to discuss the two projects along a 7.8-mile section of SR-60 from the 4-lane north of I-75 (Westlake Drive) to SR-58 in Hamilton County. One is a Design Project and the other is a Corridor Project.



TDOT has developed preliminary plans for a design project on a 3-mile section of SR-60 from the 4-lane North of I‑75 (Westlake Drive) to SR-306 (Eureka Rd.) in Cleveland. This design project is a part of a larger project corridor that was discussed at the meeting.



The proposed design project will widen existing SR-60 from a two lane to a five lane road with 10' shoulders, curb and gutter and 5' sidewalks. The design project is proposed to receive right-of-way funding in Fiscal Year 2014.

If funded, the earliest right-of-way acquisition could start would be early 2014. The design project has not been funded for construction. If funded, construction could begin in late 2015 or early 2016.



The corridor project discussed at the meeting along SR-60 includes the design project listed above and also the segment from SR-306 (Eureka Rd.) in Bradley County to SR-58 in Hamilton County.



The 4.8 mile section from SR-306 (Eureka Rd.) to SR-58 in Hamilton County is in the environmental studies phase (early development) and is not funded in the TDOT highway program budget for either the design, right-of-way acquisition, or construction phases.



The proposed project would widen the highway to a four-lane divided highway on new alignment with four 12' travel lanes, a 48' grass median on 300' of right-of-way.



The maps that were presented at the meeting for this segment of SR-60 from SR-306 to SR-58 show the proposed highway corridor of this segment. As these maps were preliminary, they showed a much wider corridor than what would be necessary for the final roadway design.



The SR-60 projects are being developed in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration to improve local and regional accessibility, improve safety and operating conditions in the area, increase traffic capacity and accommodate future anticipated growth.



If you have comments on these projects that you wish to become part of the official transcript, please send them to TDOT at the following address before May 25, 2012:



Project Meeting Comments

Attn.: State Route 60 Corridor

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Suite 700 James K. Polk. Building

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, TN 37243-0332