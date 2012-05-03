New vehicles titled hit 3-year high in Hamilton County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New vehicles titled hit 3-year high in Hamilton County

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Larry Oxford, of Chattanooga, was checking out a new Volkswagen Passat displayed outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Wednesday, but he's not ready to spring for a new car yet.

"I'm looking ahead," he said. "I'm hoping I've got another year or two."

But the number of people who pulled the trigger last month and bought a new vehicle in Hamilton County hit a three-and-a-half year high.

New cars and trucks titled in the county rose to 1,134, the best month since September 2008 at the onset of the Great Recession.

