USA Cycling brings national championships to Chattanooga

The 2013 championship in Chattanooga will be the first time for the women to race. / courtesy: usacycling.org

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- One of the biggest cycling events in the country is headed to the Scenic City.

As Channel 3 was the first to report Wednesday, not only will the USA Cycling Professional Road and Time Trial National Championships move to Chattanooga for at least three years, but Volkswagen of America has also been named as the title sponsor of the event.

"We are a cycling town, and when you have the chance to go get the super bowl of cycling, you don't pass that up," said Phillip Grymes of Outdoor Chattanooga.

Grymes was one of a few key players who helped Chattanooga and Volkswagen land USA Cycling's biggest race for the next three years.

It's part of a four-year partnership between the two that has the cycling world a buzz.

"It puts us further on the radar as far as outdoors and healthy activity," said Jeff Clumpner of Suck Creek Cycle. "I'm tremendously thrilled the VW is involved. It seems like every time I turn around they're doing something to help us."

The USA Cycling Professional Road Race and Time Trail Championships will debut in Chattanooga on May 25, 2013. The race has been held in Greenville, South Carolina, since 2006 and will run its final race there later this month.

"We're modeling many of the things we do know based upon Greenville," said Chattanooga mayor Ron Littlefield. "It's a great city. We have large shoes to fill, but we will. We'll step up."

Littlefield said this race will have a multi-million dollar economic impact, but USA Cycling CEO Steve Johnson said it's impact goes beyond the money.

"Five to seven years from now you'll see a Chattanooga athlete on the podium in the pro championships or a major event in Europe who became excited and involved in the sport because he saw this event come to town," Johnson said.

The championship races feature the biggest names in American cycling, including a host of past, present, and future Olympians and Tour de France participants.

"This is an absolutely huge get for Chattanooga," said former Channel 3 Olympic Zone correspondent Joe Jacobi, who is now CEO of USA Canoe/Kayak. "This will be a great experience not only for the athletes competing, but for spectators, sponsors, and the sport of cycling in the Chattanooga area."

Matthew Busche won the 115-mile race in 2011, edging cycling star George Hincapie in a photo finish. Hincapie, who has been a key domestique in nine Tour de France wins, has won the road race event three times in his career.

The 2013 event will also be the first time the Women's Professional Road Race and Time Trial National Championships will be held a the same venue.

"We are very fortunate to have two excellent partners in Volkswagen and friends of Outdoor Chattanooga to host USA cycling's premier event beginning in 2013," said Steve Johnson, USA Cycling President & CEO. "I am also proud to say that this new venue will feature the first Women's Professional Road and Time Trial National Championships.

"Chattanooga and the region provide USA Cycling's Professional National Championships with ideal competitive terrain, as well as a spirited history of cycling, community and corporate support."

While course plans haven't been fully announced, it is anticipated the ride will take the cyclists near the Volkswagen assembly plant and include a climb up Lookout Mountain.

"We are proud to partner with USA cycling and friends of Outdoor Chattanooga to bring one of the most iconic cycling events in the world to the hometown of our newest factory, Chattanooga, Tennessee," said Jonathan Browning, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.

"Volkswagen has a storied history and a rich heritage in the sport and we are excited to align with USA Cycling to advance the continued rapid growth of cycling in America while providing unique experiences and opportunities for consumers who share our passion for the sport."

As part of its commitment to USA Cycling and the sport of cycling, Volkswagen will donate $250 to the USA Cycling Development Foundation for every car sold to a USA Cycling member each year of the sponsorship. Those funds will be used to support the Junior, Under 23, and Women's Development Team programs.