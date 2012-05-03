VIDEO: Lion tries to eat toddler at zoo

(NBC) - A video of a little boy's visit to the lion exhibit at the Oregon Zoo has been getting quite a bit of attention.



The one-year-old, named Jack, is dressed in a striped jacket that looked a little like a zebra, and the lioness behind him is quite intrigued.



She appears to be trying to take a swipe at him.



Of course, the thick glass between the lion and the little boy protects him from any harm.



Jack's mother, Heather, can be heard giggling as her son appears unfazed.



Zookeepers said it's not uncommon for the lions to interact with little kids peering through the glass at their exhibit.



"She's using a typical prey behavior," explained Oregon Zoo Director Kim Smith.



She added that the zoo has gotten a number of emails from people concerned about the lioness' behavior.



She assured them it was natural behavior for a wild cat and the boy was never in any danger.