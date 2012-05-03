Hamilton Co. appeals decision on pay lawsuit for Sheriff's employees

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Hamilton County District Attorney's office has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court in a lawsuit to equalize pay among sheriff's sergeants.

Sheriff Jim Hammond confirmed today that the appeal had been filed and referred questions to the county attorney.

Details of the appeal were not immediately available.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled in February that a case regarding pay disparities among 19 sergeants be sent back to the Civil Service Advisory Board. The opinion detailed "necessary steps to take to eliminate the disparity."

