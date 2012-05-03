Bat disease confirmed on Lookout Mountain

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Biologists have found bats in a Lookout Mountain cave have a fungal infection that has caused a massive die-off of bats in the eastern United States.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/IoTrvs ) reports white-nose syndrome was confirmed in two tricolored bats in the cave, which is on the grounds of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.

In March, biologists in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park confirmed white-nose in a little brown bat and a tricolored bat.

The disease was first found in the Northeast in 2006 and has now killed millions of bats in 19 states.

Bat specialist Mollie Matteson with the Center for Biological Diversity called white-nose the worst wildlife epidemic in U.S. history.

