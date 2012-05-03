Chattanooga to host powerhouse Mexican soccer teams

(WRCB) – Chattanooga will host a world-class exhibition match of two Mexican powerhouse teams in July.

Soccer World Sports announced Thursday that Mexican professional soccer giants Club America and CF Pachuca will play in Chattanooga on Saturday, July 7th at Finley Stadium. Both clubs are two of the oldest teams in the Mexican Primera Division, the top level of professional soccer in Mexico.

"This is the highest profile professional soccer event ever to hit Tennessee," said Soccer World Owner Mark Weisman. "We are thrilled and honored to host these amazing and legendary teams from Mexico, and we are confident that thousands of soccer fans in the Southeast will come out to support what are two of Mexico's most popular clubs."

Pachuca has been the most successful Mexican club in recent years, taking five of the last 10 Primera Division titles. U.S. National Team star Jose Torres is currently on the Pachuca roster and will be one of the headliners in July.

While Club America has not had its share of success in recent years, it is one of the most storied professional soccer teams in the world. Club America's stadium, Estadio Azteca, is the world's largest soccer stadium with capacity for 105,000 fans. Soccer fans might recognize this stadium as the home of the most famous soccer goal in history, Diego Maradona's "Hand of God."

Local partners for the match include Chattanooga Football Club and the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce's International Business Council.

"This is a great opportunity for Chattanooga to once again showcase how welcoming we are to international communities," said Gladys Pineda-Loher, business diversity coordinator for the Chattanooga Chamber. "This is the biggest sporting event that has come to Chattanooga in a long time and we are excited to help it become a success."

Chattanooga has hosted several major soccer teams in the past. In June 2011, Chattanooga FC hosted CF Monterrey from Mexico's Primera Division. In March of the same year, MLS's New England Revolution played Columbus Crew at Finley. In November 2010, the Mexican National Team and the Columbian National Team played an exhibition in Chattanooga. Earlier in May 2010, FC Atlas of the Primera Division played Chattanooga FC.

Tickets will go on sale within the next two weeks and will be available at Ticketmaster locations everywhere, including all Wal-Mart locations. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.