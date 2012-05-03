Local Alstom employees complete first GT24 gas turbine

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Alstom is nearing the shipment of its first GT24 gas turbine from the Chattanooga facility. Channel 3 has learned the turbine will be placed on a barge for shipment Tuesday, May 8.

Alstom is calling this a "major milestone" that "signifies the ongoing ramp-up of Alstom's manufacturing facilities in Chattanooga."

Alstom workers in Chattanooga will move the gas turbine from its manufacturing site to the adjacent river dock where is will be loaded by crane onto a barge. A barge will then carry it down the Tennessee River to New Orleans where Alstom's customer, ACS Cobra, will take it to a power plant in Mexico.

"Alstom's power systems manufacturing team has worked hard to ensure our first gas turbine sends a strong signal to the marketplace about our U.S. capabilities," said Fallon McLoughlin, Media Relations Officer.

Last summer, local Alstom workers sent two locally-built 130 ton nuclear steam turbines to Exelon's Dresden power station in Morris, Illinois by river. Those massive turbines were the second and third built at the new Chattanooga plant. The first unit built at the facility, a smaller rotor, was transported by rail in March 2011 to the Midwest.

The Chattanooga facility will employ around 350 employees when it reaches full production. The Paris-based company received city, county, and state tax breaks to entice them into a $300 million expansion in the Scenic City.

Click here for the Alstom in Chattanooga website.