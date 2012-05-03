Gov. Bill Haslam to veto bill targeting Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Republican Gov. Bill Haslam said Wednesday he intends to issue his first veto -- a bill that seeks to pressure private Vanderbilt University into dropping an anti-discrimination policy affecting campus organizations that has religious groups and conservative state lawmakers in an uproar.

In a statement, Haslam said that "while I don't agree with Vanderbilt's policy, as someone who strongly believes in limited government, I think it is inappropriate for government to mandate the policies of a private institution."

Haslam, who took office in 2011, said he didn't object to the bill's other provisions which ban Tennessee public colleges and universities from implementing so-called "all-comers" policies similar to Vanderbilt's. State institutions currently don't.

Vanderbilt's recently set policy requires that student groups allow any interested student to join and run for office.

