Help Channel 3 raise money for Children's Hospital

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - For years, Children's Hospital at Erlanger has been serving children throughout the Tennessee Valley, and here's our chance to help them meet their mission.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News has entered the 6th Annual Children's Hospital Dragon Boat Festival.

Each teams goal is to raise $3,600. Each dollar raised of the $3,600 stands for one child that the Children's Hospital treats each year.

You can help Channel 3 raise the needed funds before the race on May 19th. Donations can be made at this link.

Thank you, signed our team #3StrokeLead (it's twitter friendly).

