Victim identification leads to Agg. Robbery arrest

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- On March 24th, an East Ridge man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Gleason Drive. Wednesday, one of the suspects was taken into custody by police after being spotted by the victim.



The victim contacted East Ridge Police Wednesday morning saying that he had seen one of the men who held him up driving a Honda Civic on Germantown Road. He said the car pulled into an apartment complex on South Seminole Drive.



Acting on the tip, officers went to the Ridge Terrace Apartments, found the car and noticed a pair of handguns inside the vehicle.



They located the driver of the car, Robert Kyle Oneil, 24, who matched the description of the robbery suspect.



He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with Aggravated Robbery.



Oneil is scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, May 15th, at 5pm.