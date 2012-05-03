Police make arrest in gang-related shooting

(WRCB) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting near the Eastdale Recreation Center.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Ricky Rogers Jr. for the shooting of Elliajah Flemming on Wednesday.

According to police, both Rogers and Flemming were outside the rec center when the shooting occurred.

Officers say Rogers shot Flemming in the shoulder. Flemming was able to run inside the center where the facility manager, Dank Hawkins, brought him into a safe room, called 911 and began medical treatment until paramedics arrived.

Flemming is listed in stable condition at Erlanger Medical Center. Rogers has been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Chattanooga Police told Channel 3 the shooting is gang related.