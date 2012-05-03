City announces road closures for Armed Forces Day Parade

(WRCB) - Downtown streets will be blocked Friday for the Armed Forces Day Parade.

The parade procession will begin at Market St. and MLK at 10:30 a.m. and will march north to Aquarium Way. This evening, the Air National Guard Band of the Smoky Mountains Rock Band will perform a live concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Tennessee Aquarium plaza. The concert will be open to the public.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. the 600 Block Northbound curb lane of Market Street will be closed as city crews install a reviewing stand. That area will be closed until 2:00 p.m.

At 7:30 a.m. Market Street from ML King Boulevard to 12th Street will be closed for the parade line up.

At 10:30 a.m. the city will close Market Street and intersecting cross streets – one block on either side of Market – will be closed from ML King to 3rd Street, along with 3rd Street, between Broad and Market and Broad Street between 3rd Street and 2nd Street.

All streets, with the exception of the 600 Block of Market will be reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Parking will be prohibited on Market Street along the parade route, on 6th Street between Market Street and Cherry Street and in the disbursement area of 3rd Street and northbound Broad Street.

Parking in the 800 block of Broad Street , 3 meters on the south bound side of 700 Broad, and 5 meters on Carter Street across from the Trade Center will be reserved.

The traffic department says parking meters will be un-bagged as soon as possible after the parade, with the exception of meters in the curb lanes of 800 Broad Street, which will remain bagged for another event following the parade.