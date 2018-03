CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - New details in the death of a Cleveland man found in Chickamauga Lake.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner released his report Wednesday, saying 46 year old Donald Rogers died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Rogers was found last week hanging from a boat, with his head under water.

The M. E.'s report shows he was strangled, and beaten so badly his skull was cracked.

Chance Loftis and Travis Jenkins have been charged with criminal homicide.