Haslam won't sign foreign charter school limits

By Associated Press

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Governor Bill Haslam says he will allow a bill seeking to limit the number of foreign workers at charter schools to become law without his signature.

The Republican governor said in a statement Wednesday that he questions the constitutionality of the measure and that he doesn't want to harm the state's efforts to improve education standards.

But Haslam noted that the bill is "permissive and not mandatory," so he will let it become law while he asks for a formal legal opinion from the attorney general.

The measure was sponsored by Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma and fellow Republican Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro. It passed the House on a 63-29 vote, while the Senate approved its version 18-13 - just one vote more than the minimum needed to pass.

