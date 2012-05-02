Rinne leads Predators to 2-0 win over Coyotes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rinne leads Predators to 2-0 win over Coyotes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pekka Rinne made 32 saves as he returned to his dominating form, Mike Fisher scored his first goal of these playoffs, and the Nashville Predators found their rhythm with a 2-0 win over the Phoenix Coyotes on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

After giving up nine goals on the road as the Predators fell behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven matchup, Rinne was rarely challenged by the lackluster Coyotes. He helped the Predators overcome the team suspensions of forwards Alexander Radulov and Andrei Kostitsyn.

Phoenix still leads 2-1 in the series that will continue with Game 4 in Music City on Friday.

David Legwand and Fisher capitalized on mistakes and scored 76 seconds apart midway through the first period. Rinne, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy given to the NHL's top goalie, made the goals stand up.

