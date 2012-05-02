Stars pounce on Eovaldi early to beat Lookouts, 5-2

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRCB) -- A quick West Coast turn-around seemed to take its toll Wednesday night on Nathan Eovaldi.

A day after rejoining the team following a brief big-league call-up, the flame-throwing right-hander had his worst outing of the season in the Lookouts' 5-2 loss in Huntsville.

Eovaldi (0-1) gave up four runs on seven hits in just four innings. He struck out just one and walked one before leaving after 55 pitches.

The early four-run deficit proved too much for the Lookouts (11-16) to overcome. Kyle Russell's RBI double in the seventh and Griff Erickson's solo homer in the eighth provided Chattanooga's only runs.

Tyler Thornburg (3-0) gave up just one run on five hits while striking out seven in seven innings to get the win for Huntsville (16-11).

Hunter Morris drove in a pair on a double in the third, while Jeff Bianchi and Andy Gonzalez also drove in runs to fuel the Stars' offense.

The two teams will play game three of their five-game series at 7:43 p.m. ET on Thursday night.