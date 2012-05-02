Crime Stoppers: Surprising Suspect Keys Cars at CarMax

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - This week's Crime Stoppers case is a lesson: you can't judge a book by its cover. Just because a person steps out of an expensive car (this week's suspect drives a Mercedes) does not mean he is a law-abiding citizen.

Surveillance video comes to us from the new CarMax across the interstate from Hamilton Place Mall. "He goes into the showroom area and looks around a little bit," Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig explains, "doesn't want any help with anything and goes back out to his car."

So far, no harm done. As the man drives his Benz to another part of the huge lot, though, that is about to change. "You can see him in the video just keying some of the cars in the parking lot," said Off. Hartwig.

Yes, this thug with salt and pepper hair, driving a luxury sedan is keying cars and he did not pick the junkers. "Well, he got approximately 10 cars," said Hartwig. "And these are high-end cars. You know, like Mercedes, BMWs, newer cars. So, he created thousands of dollars in damage.">

That bumps simple vandalism up to a felony charge. "We're not sure what this guy's motivation was," Hartwig said, "if he's got something, an axe to grind with one of the employees or what it might be. We're not sure."

Study the stills pulled from the video recorded on March 17th. He is a white guy, wearing black shorts, shirt and cap. Pay particular attention to the shirt. There is a word printed across the chest of it. Put that together with the silver Mercedes and you have our guy. "The video is really good," added Hartwig. "If the guy's from the area, we're pretty sure that someone's gonna be able to identify him."

Help us find this vandal. Teach him the lesson he should have learned as a kid, that crime does not pay. Well, it does not pay for the bad guy. It can pay for you! Call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333. There is up to a thousand dollars cash waiting for the right tip in this case. And remember, an officer may answer the phone, but you never have to reveal your identity.