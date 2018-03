CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are investigating what they believe is a gang-related shooting on Moss Drive Wednesday.

Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says it happened in the 1300 Block at the Eastdale Recreation Center around 8:00 p.m.

He says an 18-year-old male has been shot in the shoulder.

The victim has been taken to Erlanger for a non-life threatening injury.

Hartwig says investigators are currently working on suspect leads.



