QB Phillip Sims transferring from Alabama to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Quarterback Phillip Sims is transferring from Alabama to Virginia.

Sims was among the highest rated quarterbacks in the nation coming out of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake in 2010. He had a 48-4 record and set state records with 10,725 yards passing and 119 touchdown passes.

He played in eight games as a redshirt freshman at Alabama in 2011.

At Virginia, he joins former teammates Perry Jones, a tailback, and wide receiver Tim Smith. The trio was largely responsible for the explosive offense that led Oscar Smith to the 2008 Group AAA state championship and the 2009 state championship game.

