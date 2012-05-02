Jolette Law joins Warlick's Lady Vols' staff - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jolette Law joins Warlick's Lady Vols' staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jolette Law, former head coach at Illinois, has joined the staff of new Tennessee women's coach Holly Warlick.

The 44-year-old Law was head coach at Illinois from 2007 to 2012 following assistant coaching stints at Rutgers and Ball State. She played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1991 to 1994.

Law completes Warlick's staff, joining Kyra Elzy and veteran assistant Dean Lockwood. Warlick recently succeeded Pat Summitt, now coach emeritus.

