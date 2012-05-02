Police Chief: "There's a lot more bite to this law"

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The 'Co-Czar' of Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield's War on Gangs calls it the first piece of substantive gang legislation in Tennessee history.



Representative Vince Dean (R-East Ridge), shepherd of the bill through the Tennessee House, puts it in carpenter's terms.



"It's kind of like going from a screwdriver to an electric drill," he says.



Lawmakers and law officers insist that Tennessee's version of the federal RICO (Racketeer-Influenced-Corrupt-Organizations) Act will hit gang members harder, and more deeply, by defining the gangs themselves as criminal enterprises, and making membership a crime in itself.



"We can prosecute them as a group," says Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd.



The statute would allow police and prosecutors charge anybody determined to be a gang leader or member, if he/she commits, coerces, conspires with or hires somebody else to commit violent crimes such as murder, rape and assault; or profits from the proceeds of burglaries, drug sales, or gun sales.



"There's a lot more bite to this law," Dodd says.



"Without RICO, certain felony convictions would draw prison sentences of eight to 12 years," says Boyd Patterson, a former-prosecutor turned gangs initiative co-czar. "With RICO, the penalty jumps to 12 to 20 years."



"It's not gonna be an instant cure," Mayor Littlefield says. "Nothing's gonna be an instant cure."



Federal RICO cases often take three to five years to make and to prosecute.



"We may have two or three cases against two or three folks," Patterson says. "If our goal is a dozen gang members, it's gonna take that much longer."



"But when we do, we can put away an entire gang versus putting them away piecemeal," Chief Dodd says. "The "when" may take a back seat to the "who" and the "how."



Whoever is first to the plate will determine how thick the bat needs to be. And how often prosecutors will get, or need, to swing it.



Co-sponsor Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson) says lawmakers balked at toughening penalties for repeat offenders.



"It's a matter of cost," he says. "A greater cost of incarceration, and that draws the fiscal note up to where that really wasn't a piece of legislation we could move this year."



Lawmakers estimate the cost of longer sentences will add $109,000 to the yearly corrections budget. Tougher penalties, Senator Watson says, could have added $1.4 million to the yearly bill.



If Governor Bill Haslam signs it, the bill would become law July 1.



But Chief Dodd believes police are ahead of the game.



"We know all the gang members and we know what their trades are," he says. "We know they're into drugs or into selling guns, we know all that."