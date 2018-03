HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Hamilton County inmate, who escaped from work release, is back behind bars.

A spokeswoman tells Channel 3, 29-year-old Jeremy Lee Morris was on work release in the Sale Creek area.



He walked off and at some point, he dropped his jumpsuit.

Deputies didn't find the suit, but they knew he was wearing only his underwear because they briefly spotted him.

The spokeswoman says Morris has been serving time at Silverdale for contempt of court.

