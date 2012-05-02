FIRST ON 3: Mailing mistake complicates school rezoning

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) - A mailing mistake has further complicated the controversial East Hamilton rezoning plan.

Letters were sent to several hundred Hamilton County parents giving them a chance to take advantage of a grandfather clause.

The clause allows some students to stay in their current schools, but those students will not have access to transportation.

Channel 3 has learned the return address on the letter was printed incorrectly.

Instead of listing the school board's address on Hickory Valley Road, it instructs parents to send a reply to an address on Bonny Oaks Drive.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lee McDade says he became aware of the mistake Monday, and contacted the post office immediately.

His office is waiting to see how many letters come back by the deadline on May 15, before contacting parents.

He says the school system will offer a grace period to any parent affected by the postage mishap.

