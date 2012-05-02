Welfare drug test bill heads to Haslam's desk

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- State residents who apply for government assistance may soon have to get drug tested before they can receive benefits.

On Tuesday, Tennessee's House of Representatives passed a bill the Senate already voted in favor of, 24 to 9 last month.

Dubbed the Welfare Bill or Senate Bill 2580, the new law would require suspicion based drug testing for welfare recipients.

"Meaning they may have been convicted of a prior drug offense, they may have a history of drug use etc.," says Senator Bo Watson, R-Hixson.

Opponents say there's too much room for error and it would likely lead to profiling.

"How this adversity affects the poor, minorities, I'm sure that will be an issue that somebody will bring up in litigation," says Chattanooga attorney, Jerry Summers.

If Governor Bill Haslam signs the bill into law, Tennessee will be added to a growing list of states already administering it.

But, there's also a growing number of court challenges.

"I believe in most of the court cases where this has been challenged, the judicial part of it has been the inability to randomly test everyone," says Watson.

"There's too much uncertainty in that financial part of it as to who is going to benefit, is it going to save tax payers, is it going to cost tax payers," explains Summers.

State officials estimate the new law would save about $1.8 million in welfare payments and would only cost about $400,000 to implement.



However, court fees to defend it could reach more than $100,000.

"We wouldn't have passed it if we didn't believe it was workable," Watson says.

The new law now heads to Governor Haslam's desk for his signature.