UPDATE 3: School bus involved in crash, 1 arrested for DUI

(WRCB) – Police in Red Bank say a drunk driver is to blame in a crash involving a school bus.

It happened Wednesday afternoon as students were heading home.

Channel 3 is learning new details about the driver, David Looper, who has been in the same trouble before.

"The jeep ran into the second vehicle, pushing it into the bus," Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol says.



It was a chain reaction that sent the driver of a minivan and her passenger to the hospital.



The crowd of Red Bank Middle School students on board the bus was not injured.



"None of the students were injured," Chief Christol says.



"He said it felt like a big rock hit him in the back," Jennifer Wilson says.



Jennifer Wilson, a sixth grader, was texting with a friend who was on the bus.



The bus was stopped, letting students off, when it was hit.



Police say the driver of the jeep, 30-year-old David Looper, wasn't paying attention and alcohol was also a factor.



"He was immediately recognized as having had alcohol and was given a field sobriety test and is being charged," Chief Christol says.



It's not the first time Looper has been charged with DUI.



According to Hamilton County records, he lost his license and was sent to alcohol rehab in 2007 for driving drunk.



Since 2001, he's been arrested six times for drug, alcohol and traffic offenses.



Jennifer Wilson says she hopes Looper learns his lesson this time.



"No, it's not going through his head," she says. "If someone would have gotten hurt, I bet he would have felt really bad."

In addition to the DUI charge, Looper was booked for reckless endangerment and other offenses.

All the students were transferred to another bus and taken home.

There is no word on the condition of the two people sent to the hospital, but police say their injuries were not life threatening.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

